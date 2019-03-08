Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Lee Bunting Obituary
Bunting, Thomas Lee
1926 - 2019
Beloved husband and father, Thomas Lee Bunting, age 92, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Thomas is predeceased by his parents William and Thelma Bunting, siblings Robert V. Bunting and Freda Gross. Thomas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Evelyn Bunting; children, Thomas W. Bunting, Cynthia (Dennis) Preston, Annalee (Lance) Wade; grandchildren, Nicholas J. Plotner and Vincent L. Plotner; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Thomas served his county in the US Army as a Military Policeman during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the US Army he graduated with a bachelors degree in business from Bowling Green University, Bowling Green, KY. Friends and family may visit Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
