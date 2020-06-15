Thomas Leidich

Leidich, Thomas
Thomas "Tom" Leidich, 88, of Waco, passed away on June 9, 2020. Visitation will be June 15, 2020, 5-7PM at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:30AM with Barbara Lucas of Bosqueville United Methodist Church officiating at Robinson Cemetery. Tom was born in Kirtland Hills, Ohio and grew up in Painesville, Ohio. He attended Painesville Harvey High School where he was a member of the class of 1949, and made many lifelong friends. He met his future wife, Patsy Rash, while attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas. They were married in 1956 and were married for 64 years up until his death. They both graduated from Baylor in 1957 and they both attended graduate school at Ohio State University and spent over 33 years in Ohio before returning to Texas in 1996. Tom had a 30-year career with the Columbus Public Schools, starting as a social studies teacher at Brookhaven High School. After teaching, he served for many years in administration in support of school curriculum as the Social Studies Supervisor and co-authored an Ohio history book. Before his career in education, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in the Korean conflict. Tom was an avid Ohio State and Baylor sports fan, with many years of season tickets, tailgating, and friends; even going to watch the Baylor Bears play in the Sugar and Liberty Bowls. He also enjoyed cooking and was a member of a Gourmet Club for over 20 years, with many long-time friends and interesting themes along the way. He was also very active with several churches over the course of his life, most recently with the Bosqueville United Methodist Church. He was a famous supporter and organizer of the Liberty Presbyterian Church (Ohio) annual Barbeques and Yard sales. Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Amelia Lambert Leidich and Raymond Leidich, as well as his sister Louise Keener and brother Jim Leidich. Tom is survived and missed dearly by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Rash Leidich; and many loving family members including daughters, Kathleen Leidich of Leesburg, VA and Amanda Braun of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Andrew Braun of Austin, TX, Derek Braun of Columbus, OH and Mia Braun of Columbus, OH. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.