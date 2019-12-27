|
|
Liggins, Thomas
1935 - 2019
Rev. Thomas E. Liggins, age 84, was called home to eternal rest on December 24, 2019. Celebration of Life 12 noon, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Avenue A.M.E. Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the start of service. Extended obituary forthcoming. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to the Liggins family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019