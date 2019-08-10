Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Littleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Littleton


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Littleton Obituary
Littleton, Thomas
1928 - 2019
Thomas Harding Littleton, age 91, on August 3, 2019. A remarkable man of great spirit, intense love, fierce loyalty and deep faith, Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He embraced life with joy and vigor. Tom was a proud graduate of the Rosary High School class of 1946, a loyal US Marine and a dedicated business owner of the B.T. Littleton Sign Co. He was a member of the Amigo Club, St. Catharine Parish, the American Legion, Charity Newsies and a former volunteer at the Airport Golf Course. Tom was always a beacon of light who didn't know a stranger and who set an example of perseverance and strength. He loved his family, his friends, his pets, and the game of golf. He is preceded in death by parents Burdell and Adelaide Littleton, sister Jane (Charles) Jones, brother Budd (Vi) Littleton and loving wife Marjorie Watkins Littleton. He is survived by daughters Terri Littleton and Sue (John) Umpleby, granddaughters Annie (Adam Budd) and Audrey (Marcus Penn) Umpleby, great-granddaughter Sophia Penn, nephews Tom (Cindy) Hudson and family, Rick (Linda) Hayes and family, David Hayes and family, niece Peggy (Bob) Shafer, the Chris (Sandra) Hayes family, niece RuthAnn (Frank) Talbot and multitudes of friends and golfing buddies. A special thank you to the volunteers and staff at Airport Golf Course, neighbors Jack, Scott and Lori Allen, nurse Lisa Wagner, and Dr. James Soldano for their friendship and support to Tom. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave, Cols., 43227. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 10am at St, Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., Cols, 43209. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Charity Newsies or St. Catharine Parish. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now