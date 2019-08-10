|
|
Littleton, Thomas
1928 - 2019
Thomas Harding Littleton, age 91, on August 3, 2019. A remarkable man of great spirit, intense love, fierce loyalty and deep faith, Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He embraced life with joy and vigor. Tom was a proud graduate of the Rosary High School class of 1946, a loyal US Marine and a dedicated business owner of the B.T. Littleton Sign Co. He was a member of the Amigo Club, St. Catharine Parish, the American Legion, Charity Newsies and a former volunteer at the Airport Golf Course. Tom was always a beacon of light who didn't know a stranger and who set an example of perseverance and strength. He loved his family, his friends, his pets, and the game of golf. He is preceded in death by parents Burdell and Adelaide Littleton, sister Jane (Charles) Jones, brother Budd (Vi) Littleton and loving wife Marjorie Watkins Littleton. He is survived by daughters Terri Littleton and Sue (John) Umpleby, granddaughters Annie (Adam Budd) and Audrey (Marcus Penn) Umpleby, great-granddaughter Sophia Penn, nephews Tom (Cindy) Hudson and family, Rick (Linda) Hayes and family, David Hayes and family, niece Peggy (Bob) Shafer, the Chris (Sandra) Hayes family, niece RuthAnn (Frank) Talbot and multitudes of friends and golfing buddies. A special thank you to the volunteers and staff at Airport Golf Course, neighbors Jack, Scott and Lori Allen, nurse Lisa Wagner, and Dr. James Soldano for their friendship and support to Tom. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave, Cols., 43227. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 10am at St, Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., Cols, 43209. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Charity Newsies or St. Catharine Parish. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019