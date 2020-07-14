1/1
Thomas Lucktenberg
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucktenberg, Thomas
1954 - 2020
Thomas William Lucktenberg, 65, died suddenly on July 12, 2020. Born September 11, 1954, he was a lifelong resident of Columbus and sports enthusiast, playing in many softball leagues throughout the city. Preceded in death by parents William O. and Jean N. Lucktenberg, and canine friends Diablo and Sadie. Survivors include his siblings, Paul (Celeste) Lucktenberg of Edina, MN, Janet (Bobby Cordova) Lucktenberg of Columbus, Ohio; his former wife, Lisa Meyer and her daughter, Leila; and many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Tom's memory. To leave an online condolence visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved