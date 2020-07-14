Lucktenberg, Thomas
1954 - 2020
Thomas William Lucktenberg, 65, died suddenly on July 12, 2020. Born September 11, 1954, he was a lifelong resident of Columbus and sports enthusiast, playing in many softball leagues throughout the city. Preceded in death by parents William O. and Jean N. Lucktenberg, and canine friends Diablo and Sadie. Survivors include his siblings, Paul (Celeste) Lucktenberg of Edina, MN, Janet (Bobby Cordova) Lucktenberg of Columbus, Ohio; his former wife, Lisa Meyer and her daughter, Leila; and many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in Tom's memory. To leave an online condolence visit www.schoedinger.com
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.