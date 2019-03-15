Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Thomas M. Cloud


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas M. Cloud Obituary
Cloud, Thomas M.
1932 - 2019
Thomas M. Cloud, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Westerville, OH. Thomas was born on November 11, 1932 in Bellfontaine, OH to the late Martin and Ruth (Bidwell) Cloud. In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his loving wife Susan (Isbister) Cloud. He is survived by his children, Lisa (Scott) Keenan, Rachel Cloud and Gregory (Holly) Jones; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Newcomer NE Chapel is assisting the family. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
