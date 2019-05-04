Mallory, Thomas

1939 - 2019



Dr. Thomas Mallory, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with the LORD he loved on May 1 in Loudonville, Ohio at the age of 80. A native of Hillsboro, Ohio and a Miami University scholar-athlete, Mallory lettered in football each of his four years in Oxford. He attended The Ohio State University College of Medicine and met the love of his life, Kelly Smith, while a student there. After graduating from medical school Mallory completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at The Ohio State University and his fellowship training in hip surgery at Harvard Medical School. He also served as a Reserve Officer in the 2291st Medical Corps from 1965-1974. Mallory performed the first total hip replacement in Columbus in 1971 and founded Joint Implant Surgeons the following year, where he served his patients faithfully as he influenced and inspired the next generation of orthopaedists for nearly 30 years. Mallory founded and was the first chair of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where he held the Frank J. Kloenne Chair in Orthopaedics. The family will receive visitors from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington. A service celebrating Mallory's life will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington-Galena Road, Westerville. A private burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mallory-Wilson Center for Healthcare Education at Miami University (106 Pearson Hall, Oxford, OH 45056 or miamioh.edu/mwche) or Pray for Columbus (prayforcolumbus.org). To read the full obituary, and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 15, 2019