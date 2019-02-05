|
Maxwell, Thomas
1943 - 2019
Thomas V. Maxwell, age 75, died February 1, 2019, at the Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital in the company of his family. Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 21, 1943, to Robert and Margaret Maxwell. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bob and John. He is survived by his partner, Steve Schab; his former spouse, Felicia (Dennis) Maxwell Cotsamire; his children, Lisa McCarthy, Dominic (Lisa) Maxwell, Mark (Carla) Maxwell, and Sarah (Scott) McLean; his grandchildren, Makenna, Krystan, Madeline, Jacob, Aidan, Grace, Daniel, Nicholas, Audrey, Marissa and Dominic; his siblings, David (Jeanette), Bill (Daleen), Dwight, Maggie, Kathy; and sister-in-law, Janeen; many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom graduated from Aquinas College High School in Columbus in 1961 and received a BS in Accounting from Ohio State University. During his career as a CPA, Tom worked for several for-profit and non-profit organizations in Columbus and Chicago and was an active volunteer in the community. Tom had a keen interest in history and all things vintage. He loved old movies and TV shows and had a passion for comedy, the darker the better. Tom possessed a strong sense of humanity and dedicated much of his time to helping those in need. He believed that all people deserve a chance, regardless of their means or background, and that no one should be left to feel abandoned. Tom was also an avid card player who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, telling jokes that never grew old, and sharing thoughts and a good laugh. His kindness, compassion and humor will be greatly missed. In lieu of a funeral, a celebration in Tom's honor will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Flannagan's Dublin, 6835 Caine Rd, Columbus, OH 43235. Those wishing to honor Tom's memory are encouraged to donate to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019