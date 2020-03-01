Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare Church
7179 Avery Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hilliard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael (Mike) Hilliard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael (Mike) Hilliard Obituary
Hilliard, Thomas Michael (Mike)
Thomas Michael (Mike) Hilliard, age 71, passed away February 29, 2020. Graduated from Bishop Watterson High School and University of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by mother, Shirley Paananen; son, Todd Hilliard; daughter, Michelle Hilliard; brother James Hilliard. Survived by wife of 37 years, Jean Hilliard; son, Jason (Holly) Hilliard and their children, Patrick, Max and Quinn; daughter Jessica (Nick) Grundy and their children, Alysha and Kenna; daughter Carly; and sister Jan Reeve. Mike had many life long friends and enjoyed years of touch football, golf league and creating great memories. He loved music and dancing and trips to Canada with his family and friends. He was especially proud of his induction into Bishop Watterson's Athletic Hall of Fame. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Road. Private burial at a later date. Donations may be made to Bishop Watterson High School, the or Hospice of Central Ohio. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Glenwood Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Willow Brook by Day, Griswold Home Care and Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -