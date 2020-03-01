|
|
Hilliard, Thomas Michael (Mike)
Thomas Michael (Mike) Hilliard, age 71, passed away February 29, 2020. Graduated from Bishop Watterson High School and University of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by mother, Shirley Paananen; son, Todd Hilliard; daughter, Michelle Hilliard; brother James Hilliard. Survived by wife of 37 years, Jean Hilliard; son, Jason (Holly) Hilliard and their children, Patrick, Max and Quinn; daughter Jessica (Nick) Grundy and their children, Alysha and Kenna; daughter Carly; and sister Jan Reeve. Mike had many life long friends and enjoyed years of touch football, golf league and creating great memories. He loved music and dancing and trips to Canada with his family and friends. He was especially proud of his induction into Bishop Watterson's Athletic Hall of Fame. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Road. Private burial at a later date. Donations may be made to Bishop Watterson High School, the or Hospice of Central Ohio. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Glenwood Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Willow Brook by Day, Griswold Home Care and Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020