Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hope Community Church of the Nazarene
3570 Coonpath Rd. NW
Carroll, OH
Thomas Michael "Mike" Rockhold


1949 - 2019
Thomas Michael "Mike" Rockhold Obituary
Rockhold, Thomas Michael "Mike"
1949 - 2019
Thomas Michael "Mike" Rockhold, born October 13, 1949, peacefully yet unexpectedly, went home to be with the Lord December 29, 2019 with his wife by his side. Mike graduated from South High School in 1968. Married Brenda Jarvis on April 24, 1970. He retired from Western Electric. Besides being an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed gathering with his family, friends, and spending time at the beloved family farmhouse. Preceded in death by his loving parents Robert "Bob" and Ruth, brothers Ronald, Richard and sister Carrie (Rockhold) Wimer. Survived by his devoted wife, Brenda; three children, Aimee Held (Jason), Andrea Rockhold Wolford (Bryan Wolford), Thomas "Michael" Rockhold Jr.; and beloved nephew, Stephen "Steve" Large; and niece, Bobbi Rush; his greatest gifts-grandchildren, Addyson, Morgan, Katelyn, Micah, Hunter, Maverick; brother, Robert "Bob" (Juanita); sisters, Patricia, Joyce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 11am-4pm. Service directly after at 4pm. Reception following at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 3570 Coonpath Rd. NW, Carroll, Oh. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
