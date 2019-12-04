The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Thomas Miller Obituary
Miller, Thomas
1941 - 2019
Thomas Keith Miller, age 78, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1941 in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Thomas and Christle Miller. Tom graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University, where he met his wife of 56 years, Jackie. He then earned a Masters of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College. Tom served in the United States Army. He had a career in insurance claims and retired from Travelers Insurance and BMW Financial Services. Tom was the past president of Northern Kiwanis Club as well as the past lieutenant governor of the Kiwanis 10E Division. Tom enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels with Jackie. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother James. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jackie. Private services will be held for the family. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
