Moore, Thomas
1938 - 2019
Thomas Gates Moore, assumed room temperature on March 5, 2019 at the age of 80 in St. Charles, MO. Tom was born in Columbus, OH on August 25, 1938. He lived in Canal Winchester and graduated from Columbus Academy in 1956 with a letter in cheerleading. In 2004, Tom was ordained as a minister in the Universal Life Church. No one was reckless enough to ask him to officiate at any ceremonies, but he did get a t-shirt and a special placard for his Lincoln. He was preceded in death by parents Warren and Ora Gates Moore of Canal Winchester. He is survived by his wife, Judy of St. Charles, MO and daughter, Anna L. Moore, of Columbus. His two ex-wives won't miss him at all, but are more than welcome to attend the memorial service. Services will take place June 14 in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, Tom requested donations to the Hope United Methodist Church, http://www.hopemethodist.org/ or the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give . For online condolences, service details and a few more chuckles, please visit www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019