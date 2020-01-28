|
|
O'Leary, Thomas
1940 - 2020
Thomas J. O'Leary, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a brave battle with brain cancer. He was born in New York, New York on May 20, 1940 to the late James and Anna (Mraz) O'Leary. Tom is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Juliana. He leaves behind 3 children, Helen (John Judge), Christopher (John LaMarco) and Claudia (Kevin) McGovern; and three siblings, Joseph (Joan) O'Leary, Joann (Joseph) Gomi, and Michael O'Leary; and sister-in-law, Claudia Pena. Tom was predeceased by brother James, and sisters-in-law Marilyn and Denise. Tom's grandchildren, Dylan and Devon, were his pride and joy. The legacy of Tom's kind spirit, love of travel and zest for life will live on through them. Tom enjoyed traveling with his wife, good food, music, reading, dancing and spending time with family. He had a great sense of humor and a full and joyful life. He was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed. His family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, from 3-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. Father Anthony Davis, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a contribution to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017, in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020