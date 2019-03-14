Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Thomas J. O'Ryan, age 92, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from General Motors after 32 years. Former active member of St. Cecilia Church in Columbus and St. Peter Church in Monticello, KY. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School. After retirement he spent 34 enjoyable years at Lake Cumberland, where he enjoyed swimming, skiing, boating, looking for arrowheads, and a cold beer. Preceded in death by parents Albert and Marie, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He was very devoted to his family, which he is survived by loving wife of 70 years, Leona (Hoyle) O'Ryan; children, Marilyn Lorz, Jane David, Kathy (Billy) Maberry, Theresa Heyder, Thomas (Gerinda) O'Ryan Jr., Joseph (Lesia) O'Ryan, Mary (Mike) Fairchild; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 4-6:30pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 6:30pm. Private burial later at St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Leo Connolly officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
