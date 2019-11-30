Home

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
West Jefferson United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Omen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Omen Jr.


1957 - 2019
Thomas Omen Jr. Obituary
Omen, Jr., Thomas
1957 - 2019
Thomas W. Omen Jr., age 62 of West Jefferson, Ohio passed peacefully at home after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born Oct. 23, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio to Esther and Thomas Omen Sr. After graduating from Central High School in 1975, he attended Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was an avid cyclist who rode not only for enjoyment but also in support of local causes. He coordinated the Ox Roast Bicycle Tour in West Jefferson from 2007 -2011 and rode Pelotonia in support of cancer research from 2013-2015. He was a volunteer for the Trail Sentinel Program for the Madison County Park District offering support to cyclists along the trail from London to South Charleston. Tom was also a devoted supporter of the West Jefferson Local Schools' music programs and rarely missed an event. He is survived by his wife Deborah (McDowell) Omen; cousin Jack (Michiko) Omen; mother-in-law Mary Sue McDowell; sister-in-laws Bonnie (Thomas) Summerford, Connie (Brad) Lollo; and four nieces and nephews David, Amber, Steven, Darren. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Esther Omen Sr.; cousin Gary (Suzanne) Omen; father-in-law Jack H. McDowell. Family and friends may call 3-7 Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the West Jefferson United Methodist Church with Pastor Ruth Pribe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Madison County Parks & Trails, P.O. Box 308 London, OH 43140.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
Remember
