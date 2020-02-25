|
|
Orth, Thomas
1930 - 2020
Thomas R. Orth, 89, passed away at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1930. Thomas is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Sheri L. Kauffman; and son, Gary T. Orth. Thomas lived in Columbus, Ohio, Marietta, Ohio, Alaska, France, South Korea and served in the Air Force for 22 years. He worked at Sticklin Belshiem, State of Ohio Bridge Bureau and Ohio Air National Guard. He graduated from OSU School of Civil Engineering. Thomas' family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. The funeral service will be held on February 28, 2020 at 12:30pm with interment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020