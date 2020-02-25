The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Orth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Orth


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas Orth Obituary
Orth, Thomas
1930 - 2020
Thomas R. Orth, 89, passed away at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1930. Thomas is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Sheri L. Kauffman; and son, Gary T. Orth. Thomas lived in Columbus, Ohio, Marietta, Ohio, Alaska, France, South Korea and served in the Air Force for 22 years. He worked at Sticklin Belshiem, State of Ohio Bridge Bureau and Ohio Air National Guard. He graduated from OSU School of Civil Engineering. Thomas' family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. The funeral service will be held on February 28, 2020 at 12:30pm with interment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now