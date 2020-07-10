Thomas Overly

Overly, Thomas
Thomas LeRoy Overly flew away on Sunday, 5 July 2020. He was born in Deshler, Ohio to the late Virgel L. Overly and Clara E. (Fruchey) Overly. He graduated from Willard High School, The Ohio State University, BSEE, and New York University, MBA. He served on active duty aboard the USS Norris with the United States Navy from 1960 until 1963, including participation in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed by AEP System Operations for over 35 years, and a member of Ohio State's TBDBITL Alumni Band since shortly after its founding, participating in the active band, major trips, and hyper band functions. Tom was a member of Golden Rule #562 Masonic Lodge in Willard, Ohio, Canton Chapter #64 and Canton Council #35 and a Life Member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years Judy Ann (Cochran) who passed away in 2010 after many years of life, love, and travel together. Tom found new love with Phyllis Nicholson, via his involvement in Ohio State's Alumni Band. They married in 2015, recently celebrating five years of fun, companionship and travel. Phyllis took care of him to the end, and the family is grateful for her and their relationship. He is survived by his sister, Donna M. (Windell) Wheeler; by his children, Mike T. (Stacy) Overly, Andrew J. (Younghee) Overly, Betsy A. (Tom) Schumann, Bart W. Overly; and former daughter-in-law, Beth Blostein. He is also survived by grandchildren, April, Adrian, and Graham Overly, Emma, Alexandra, and Noelle Schumann, and Jacob and Will Nicholson. A small family celebration service is being planned for a later date in 2020. Gifts honoring Tom can be made to TBDBITL Scholarship Fund: giveto.osu.edu
, fund #607138. Go Bucks!