Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Thomas Pack Obituary
Pack, Thomas
1950 - 2020
Thomas F. Pack, 70, of Columbus, Oh., formerly of W. Portsmouth, passed Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was of the Baptist faith. Born January 16, 1950 to the late Delmar and Ethel (Wogan) Pack. Predeceased by brother James Pack and 4 days after his sister Margaret Davis after her 8 year battle with mesothelioma, brothers-in-law Richard, Mike and Dave Crisp and sister-in-law Kathy Loop. Survived by wife of 51 years, Linda (Crisp) Pack; son, Tommy Pack; grandchildren, Garrett, Jacob and MacKenzie Pack; special niece, Kathleen Stroud that was like a granddaughter and called him papaw; brother, David (Terri) Pack; sisters, Carol Pack, Susan (Richard) Howard, Carrie Lockhart, Kathy Pack; sister-in-law, Linda S. Pack; sisters-in-law, Tina (Brent) Hiles, Sherry (Todd) Stroud; many nieces and nephews that called him their special uncle; life long friends, Carl and Linda Clay. A memorial service will be held March 21, 2020 at 2pm, Apostolic Gospel Church, 2037 Jackson Avenue, Portsmouth, Oh. 45662.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
