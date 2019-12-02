|
Peacock, Thomas
1937 - 2019
Thomas J. Peacock, age 81, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 30. 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Eleanor Peacock. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia, after 58 years of marriage; daughters, Diana (Bill) Coomer of New Straitsville, Carol (Jim) Stokes of Delaware, and Jill Baldwin of Ashville; grandchildren, David (Emilie) Stires, Ashley (Rich) Smudz, Jessica Stokes, Kelly (Alex Lawrence) Stokes, and Justus Kritz; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailee, and Autumn Stires, and Isaiah Kritz. Tom was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and was a member of their Alumni Association. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard for eight years and retired from Southwestern City Schools. Tom loved boating, camping, fishing, motorbikes, and fast cars. He loved to work puzzles in the wintertime when he couldn't go boating. His dog, Max, was truly his best furry friend. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Funeral service Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions in Tom's name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To sign and view Tom's online guest book, please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019