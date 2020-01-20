|
|
Peterson, Thomas
1947 - 2020
Thomas James Peterson, 72, of Minerva Park, passed away January 12, 2020 after a 4 year battle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born September 24, 1947 to James and Ruth (Klausmeier) Peterson. He proudly served in Vietnam in the United States Army. Tom worked for ATF for 10 years and then was a fire investigator for insurance companies in Columbus. He graduated from Belmont High School in Dayton and Miami University. Tom will be deeply missed by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Smouse Peterson; and sister, Carol Duke. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Richard Duke. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26 from 2-3pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the Animal Rescue . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020