|
|
Petty, Thomas
1949 - 2020
Thomas J. Petty, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Saturday evening, April 25, having suffered devastating life changes and progressive physical restrictions from the cruel infliction of Parkinson's Disease. Tom grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Brookhaven High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam war in the 23rd Artillery Group and then transferred to the 2nd Battalion of the 35th Artillery Group. Tom received five Medals during his service in Vietnam which included an Army Commendation Medal and, surprisingly, a Good Conduct Medal! On his return to country, Tom attended The Ohio State University and graduated in March 1978. In 1982, Tom met his forever love and life partner Lynda (Mills). They married in 1983 and enjoyed 37+ years of a blessed and adventurous life together. Being Tom's wife was likened to the words from the Disney Theme Song "when you wish upon a star". Tom made it his life mission to make all our dreams come true. Tom upstarted his business, Accurate Carbide Engineering (ACE Carbide) and came to be known as the "Ole' ACE" for the past decades. Quite the "character", Tom left an indelible footprint with whomever he met or wherever he went. He had a robust zeal for life that was both infectious and unforgettable. Tom was a man of greatest integrity. He was always truthful, bold, tenacious and fearless. Tom lived his life the way HE wanted and lived large. Tom loved music, especially 60's and 70's Rock. His vast knowledge of bands from those eras, especially British Rock, was highly impressive and his collection of their albums extensive. Tom was a connoisseur of automobiles. He had a great love for exotic sport cars and enjoyed pursuing and collecting them. He loved Formula 1 racing and car racing overall. Tom also had a deep affinity for Slot Cars and Models. Tom is survived by his wife, Lynda Petty; his sister, Cindy Dixon (Don) of Johnstown, Ohio; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Smyth (Ron) of East Springfield, Ohio, Carma Clarke (Paul) of Mineral City, Ohio, Mary Price (Chuck) of Richmond, Ohio; brother-in-law, Glenn Mills (Kelly) of Lewis Center, Ohio; and stepbrothers, Tom Woods (Ann) of Columbus, Ohio, and Jack Woods of Las Vegas, NV. Although Tom and Lynda had no children, they were very blessed with many wonderful Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews and two more on the way! Tom, being a great lover of all animals, is also survived by his cat Queen Lizzy who continues to search the house and sit by the door waiting for her Daddy. Tom is predeceased by his older sister Linda (age 12), father Carroll Lamb Petty, mother Evelyn Woods, stepfather James Woods, stepbrother Bob Woods and beloved grandmother Mae Wiseman. Tom certainly would want the staff at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center to know he how very much appreciated the excellent care he received from them. Special appreciation to Dr. Glen Borchers, M.D., and staff. Although Tom's health was failing rapidly, his death was unexpected. There was not an opportunity to say goodbye. When you hear a vintage rock tune, especially a Rolling Stone's song, think of Tom and remember him fondly. His life was truly a blessing, and he is loved beyond measure. He will be sorely missed. Those who know Tom best would understand that he would not want any "fuss or muss" over his passing. Arrangements are entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. There will be no services. Online condolences may be registered at www.schoedinger.com. To my beloved Tom, I will never find the perfect words for saying how grateful I am for all you have given me, for having the privilege to share this life and love with you… Through all the big milestones and all the little, everyday moments, You made it so very easy to be happy. Love Always, Lynda.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2020