|
|
Porch, Thomas
Thomas J. Porch, age 83, died February 9, 2019 at Eason House, a family care home. Outdoor writer for the Columbus Dispatch during the 1980's and 90's. Preceded in death by wife Patricia Nieweg Porch, parents James C. and Elsa Porch, and brother William Porch. Survived by sons, James and Randall Porch; and son amour, Cathy Elkins. Tom wants to be remembered for his running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain in June, 2000. A memorial service will be held at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer Rd., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm. Reception following. Arrangements with COOK and SON - PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guest book at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019