Thomas Ray "Tom" Fultz, age 81, passed away at Kobacker House on January 13, 2020. He was born in Lucasville, Ohio on May 28, 1938, and raised in Peebles, Ohio. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Peebles High School. He worked at Westinghouse until they closed. He went to work at Ohio State University and retired from there in 2004 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Mason Madison Lodge #221 and American Legion Post No 201 in West Jefferson Ohio. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and as he got older, travel was his choice. Tom will truly be remembered as a fun-loving soul with many friends and always a smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia Fultz, parents Thomas and Nellie Sheets Fultz, sister Viola Shoemaker, brothers Charles and Harvey Fultz. Survived by a very special loving friend, Georgia Loper; grandchildren, Stacey Boyer and Jason Ventresco; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Alissa; great-great-grandchild, Chelsea; sisters, Loretta (Milt) Chamblin, Garnet (Jack, deceased) Wilcox; brother-in-law, Leon Shoemaker; and a host of nieces and nephews. Many thanks go out to the doctors and nurses at OSU Hospital and Kobacker House for the excellent care that Tom received while a patient there. Family will receive friends 10-11 AM where services will begin at 11 AM Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. Burial to follow at Grove City West Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020