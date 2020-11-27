1/
Thomas R. Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan, Thomas R.
1935 - 2020
Thomas Reed Jordan, age 85, of Grove City, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was a member of St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church, retired from J.C Penny Distribution Center and U.S Naval Reserve. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife Bessie Lorneda (Smith) Jordan, parents Garth and Catherine Jordan, sister Gretchen Rinehart, brothers Dan and John Jordan and granddaughter Mary Beth Chapman. He is survived by sister, Vivian Bartolucci; children, Catherine (Steve) Chapman, Thomas A. Jordan, Theodore R. Jordan, and Laura (Derek) Lindsay; grandchildren, Jeremy (Erika) Chapman, Christy Townsend, Marisa (Jordan) Baird, Meghan Lindsay, and Bailey Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kylie Townsend, Cadence Housand, and Luke Chapman. There will be a private family burial at Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association, Columbus Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the Jordan family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved