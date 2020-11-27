Jordan, Thomas R.
1935 - 2020
Thomas Reed Jordan, age 85, of Grove City, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was a member of St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church, retired from J.C Penny Distribution Center and U.S Naval Reserve. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife Bessie Lorneda (Smith) Jordan, parents Garth and Catherine Jordan, sister Gretchen Rinehart, brothers Dan and John Jordan and granddaughter Mary Beth Chapman. He is survived by sister, Vivian Bartolucci; children, Catherine (Steve) Chapman, Thomas A. Jordan, Theodore R. Jordan, and Laura (Derek) Lindsay; grandchildren, Jeremy (Erika) Chapman, Christy Townsend, Marisa (Jordan) Baird, Meghan Lindsay, and Bailey Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kylie Townsend, Cadence Housand, and Luke Chapman. There will be a private family burial at Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, Columbus Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
