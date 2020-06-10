Moore, Thomas R.
1949 - 2020
Thomas R. Moore was born November 18, 1949 in Mason City West Virgina passed away June 6, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Currently residing at Friendship Village of Columbus where he was the resident mailman. Preceded in death by father, Donald L. Moore, Sr. and mother, Laura J. Hoon. Survived by brothers, Donald and John; sister, Paula; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thomas enjoyed selling programs at the Ohio State Fair and Aladdin Shrine Circus. He also enjoyed volunteering for The Muscular Dystrophy Association. He was a big movie enthusiast and loved comedies. Thomas remembered every single life event in our family. He sent a card to everyone for holidays and our lifes milestones. He will be greatly missed. Family will hold a memorial at a later date. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
1949 - 2020
Thomas R. Moore was born November 18, 1949 in Mason City West Virgina passed away June 6, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Currently residing at Friendship Village of Columbus where he was the resident mailman. Preceded in death by father, Donald L. Moore, Sr. and mother, Laura J. Hoon. Survived by brothers, Donald and John; sister, Paula; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thomas enjoyed selling programs at the Ohio State Fair and Aladdin Shrine Circus. He also enjoyed volunteering for The Muscular Dystrophy Association. He was a big movie enthusiast and loved comedies. Thomas remembered every single life event in our family. He sent a card to everyone for holidays and our lifes milestones. He will be greatly missed. Family will hold a memorial at a later date. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.