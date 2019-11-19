|
|
Ray, Thomas
1942 - 2019
This is the story of Thomas E. Ray. We will try to make it brief, but if you knew him, you'd know telling short stories was not one of his strengths. Tom was born October 11, 1942 in Harts Creek, WV and went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Tom was an amazing husband, dad, brother, son, and grandpa. We will miss his infectious laugh and love for food, especially any type of sweet treat. He was an electrician and worked side by side with his brother at Ken Ray Electric for 30 years. He was a master "rigger" and could fix anything using duct tape. OH-IO! He was greeted in heaven by his father Amos Ray, and many other rejoicing relatives and friends. Loved ones that will miss Tom until they meet again in Heaven are his mother, Lily Ray; his wife of 37 years, Eileen Ray; children, Anthony (Cheryl) Ray, Genia Ray, Tom Ray, Angie Zeis, and Lacy (Kevin) Slatzer; grandchildren, Gaige, Jeremy, Beckett, and Merrick; brothers, Kenny (Janice) Ray, Kyle (Norma) Ray, Larry "Peewee" (Dreama) Ray; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will cherish the memories and life lessons imparted by Tom. Friends may visit 4-7 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday with the Rev. David Swaggerty officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Faith Mission, (https://lssnetworkofhope.org/donate/columbus) in Tom's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019