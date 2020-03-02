|
|
Reid, Thomas
1952 - 2020
Thomas Michael Reid, age 67, died peacefully in the presence of his loving family and passed on to heaven on February 29, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gontran and Ida Reid. Even though Tom faced his share of heartbreak, he had a positive outlook on life. He was charismatic and fun to be around, and always had a smile and a kind word to offer, especially to strangers. He believed in the importance of taking care of one's neighbor and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. He delighted in his children and and children, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Patti to their favorite spot, Anna Maria Island. He loved sports including golf, horse racing and especially basketball. A gifted athlete, he played basketball at Marymount College in Salina Kansas with his devoted friend Chuck Boso. Tom's faith was strong and was a comfort to him in his final days. He was preceded in death by his father Gontran A. Reid, his mother Ida M. Reid, and his first wife Sue A. Reid. He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Reid; his children, Anthony J. Reid (Gracie), Elizabeth A. Reid (Christopher Fritz), Katie C. Reid Cornish (Brandon) and Kristen M. Reid (Shawn McGorry); his grandchildren, Michael J. and Charles T. Reid-Fritz and Bennett "Bennie" L. Cornish; his siblings, Suji Reid Mullins and Dennis Reid (Carol); and many other loving family members and dear friends. Tom may be remembered through donations to Meals on Wheels, or Ohio Health Hospice. The family will receive friends on Thursday 5-8 pm, March 5 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Friday, March 6 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff). Burial to follow, Dublin Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020