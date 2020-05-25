Sartori, Thomas
1960 - 2020
Thomas J. "Tom" Sartori, 59, Lewis Center, died May 23, 2020. Born June 10, 1960, the son of the late Paul and Violet "Vi" (Cerviano) Sartori. Graduate of Northland High School of 1978. He worked as a senior information technology analyst for Cardinal Health. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Blue Jackets fan, who loved to play the guitar and sing karaoke. The best way to describe Tom was simply as a "Good man." Survived by his beloved wife, Sandy Sartori; step-son, Trent (Lisa) Webb; three grandchildren, Kendall, Caitlin, and Noah Webb; four siblings, James (Connie) Sartori, Paul (Linda) Sartori, Michael (Antoinette) Sartori, and Elaine Jackson; mother-in-law, Goldie Sheets; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a step-son Trevor Webb and father-in-law Paul J. Sheets. Visitation 3-6pm Wed., May 27, Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services celebrating his life will be live streamed at 6pm on Wednesday, May 27, via the Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MtGileadSFH/). Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Tom's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.