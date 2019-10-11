Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Thomas Sawyer


1942 - 2019
Thomas Sawyer Obituary
Sawyer, Thomas
Thomas Eugene Sawyer, age 76, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. An entrepreneur, he most recently was associated with the Marysville Honda dealership as a dealer trader. He was a former associate of Direct Services and was an 18-year associate of O.M. Scott and Sons, where he was a credit manager and assisted with consumer services. During his career, he also owned and operated the Short Stop in Springfield and The Village Laundry in Russells Point. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was an aviation radar fire control technician and served aboard the USS Hancock. His hobbies included race cars and playing Texas Hold'em. He was born November 18, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Henry and Mary Ann Kramer Sawyer. He was also preceded in death by a brother Steve William Sawyer in 1990. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nanciann Asman Sawyer, whom he married November 9, 1985; his children, James "Jimmy" (Jody) Sawyer of Marysville, Carrie Lynn (Don) Bryan of Springfield and Sherrie (Eric) Yoakam of Marysville; step-children, Lori Ann (Bruce) Rausch, Robert "Andy" Buker and Molly Lynn (Chris) Keating; grandchildren, Aaron Sawyer, Alyssa Sawyer, Phillip (Jessica) Taulbee, Jessica (Jeremy) McCreight, Regan Yoakam and Jarod Yoakam; step-grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie) Rausch, Tara (Jared) Maine, Brice (Kristi) Rausch, Rhiannon (Joey) Heeg, Tylar (Shawn Hodge) Kelley, Clay Keating; many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lynn Sawyer of Columbus; and many other relatives and friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019
