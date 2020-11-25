Schumm, Thomas
Thomas "Tom" A. Schumm, age 71, of Dublin, OH, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020, following his passing at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born on July 9, 1949, in Decatur, Indiana, to the late Frederick "Fritz" and Rosemary (Fisher) Schumm. On September 13, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart Diane (Kimmel) Schumm, and she survives in Dublin, OH. Other survivors include two sons, Brian (Shanay) Schumm, Dublin, OH, and Kyle (Heather) Schumm, Powell, OH; four grandchildren, Sky Wayne, Isaiah, Elijah, and Jonah. Tom was the eldest of four brothers, Michael (Deb) Schumm, Rockford, OH, Ronald (Annette) Schumm, Willshire, OH, Scott Schumm, Willshire, OH, and Ted (Denise) Schumm, Ossian, IN, and a sister, Kelley (Jeff) Miller, Decatur, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by a brother Mark Schumm, and beloved in-laws Paul and Joan Kimmel. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Parkway High School. He attended Miami University, earning a B.S.Ed. Degree. He furthered his education at Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy and was a member of Phi Delta Chi fraternity. His professional memberships included the American Pharmacists Association and the Ohio Pharmacists Association. Throughout Tom and Diane's fifty-one years of marriage, they worked together from helping with Kimmel's Farm Market to ownership of Schumm Pharmacy - Collectibles and Gifts in Rockford, OH, for 23 years. His career continued with a move to Merck/Medco in Dublin, retiring after 15 years. His great relationships with colleagues continued with some part-time work for Buckeye Health. His move to Dublin exemplified his passion for golf. He golfed hundreds of courses nationwide while traveling with his wife, including a trip to Scotland with his son, Kyle. For years, he could be found 4-5 times a week with his "Silver Eagles Golf Group" at Kinsale/Scioto Reserve Golf Club in Powell, OH, and numerous other golf buddies. He cherished his multiple Kinsale tournament wins. Throughout his life, God always came first. He was a member of Grace Powell Church, Powell, OH. Tom was a continual student of the Word of God, being active in multiple weekly Bible Studies and Life Groups. His love of family was never more evident than with his unique relationships with his sons and grandsons. Tom is leaving a legacy for them and future generations of unconditional love, selflessness, a servant's heart, patience, and kindness, a true example of his Heavenly Father. Due to the National Health Concerns of COVID -19, Tom's funeral services will be private. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, OH. The family is thankful for all the love, support, and condolences that continue to be given. May we all rejoice in his life well lived and celebrate that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Powell Church Building Fund, 7600 Liberty Rd N., Powell, OH 43065. Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Thomas and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com