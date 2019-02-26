|
|
Sibbalds, Thomas
1941 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" D. Sibbalds, age 77 of Groveport, passed February 26, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born April 11, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Arthur Sr. and Lenore Sibbalds. Tom was a charter member of Madison Christian Church. He was a member of Columbus 30 Masonic Lodge, Royal Arch Chapter, Council of Royal and Select Masons, Lancaster Commandry #2 Knights Templar, Knight York Cross of Honor, Ohio Priory #18. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Laura; daughter, Pam (Nick) Andromalos; son, Mark (Debbie) Sibbalds; grandchildren, Whitney (Ron) Runyan, Cole Andromalos, Abigail Sibbalds, Jeremy Sibbalds; great-grandchildren, Max and Madeline Runyan; brother, Arthur Edwin Sibbalds Jr.; cousin, Dan (Carol) Swank; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 28 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 with a masonic service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1 at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, Ohio 43125 with one hour visitation prior to service. Pastor Paul Barnes will be officiating with interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214, in Tom's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019