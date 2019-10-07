|
Skillman, Thomas
1925 - 2017
Thomas G. Skillman, M.D., long-time Hilliard and former Upper Arlington resident, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Tom was devoted to his two great loves, his family and medicine. He enjoyed nearly 70 happy and fulfilling years with the love of his life, Elizabeth McClellan following their marriage September 6, 1947. He leaves behind cherished daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dwight Mitchell. He also leaves his cousins, Ginny Evans (Ben), Carole Shafer (Darrell), Jan Hill (Bill) and Charlie Skillman, all of Cincinnati; sister-in law, Jeanne McClellan; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kathy McClellan; nieces and nephews, Lynn McDaniel (Mac), Ann Witthoefft (Marty), Susan Long, Scott McClellan (Angel), Sharon Doan (Tom), Stacy Kowlsen (Mark), William McClellan. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Faustina Skillman, and his beloved daughter Barbara, his cousin Ray Blersch (Joyce) and nephew Eric McClellan (Anita, Jimmy Howard). A graduate of Baldwin Wallace College, 1947 and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1949, Tom served as a medical officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico during the Korean War. He completed an internship and residency at U.C., and then began his career in academic medicine as: an instructor at UC in 1954, an assistant professor of medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, 1957-1961; full professor of medicine and chief of endocrinology at Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, 1961-1967, professor and director of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Ohio State, 1967-1981. The Class of '72 honored him for his "dedication to medicine and medical education" as "Man of the Year." In 1974, Tom was named to the Kurtz Chair in Endocrinology at The Ohio State College of Medicine. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha; the American and Central Ohio Diabetes Associations; American Federation for Clinical Research; the and Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Tom enjoyed all sports, including his childhood favorite baseball team, the Reds, and Buckeye basketball and football games, accompanied by his family. He played football, basketball and baseball at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. At Baldwin Wallace, Tom was a member of the football team and Alpha Tau Omega. He enjoyed golfing into his eighties. Beloved husband, father, father-in law, family member, physician, professor, friend—Tom will be missed by all of us who treasure the time we spent with him and our memories of those times. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hilliard Assisted Living for their caring, compassionate care of both Tom and Liz and support of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations for Tom may be sent to The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, or to Walnut Hills High School: WHHS Alumni Foundation, 3250 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207. Donations for Liz may be sent to The Christ Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences: The Christ Hospital Foundation, 2123 Auburn Avenue, Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219. A celebration of life will be held October 12, at 11 a.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. for Tom and his beloved Liz, who passed away November 16, 2018. Reverend James Long and Reverend Wil Verhoff will officiate. Light refreshments will be served. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign the online guestbook or to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019