Solomon Jr., Thomas
1939 - 2020
Thomas Eugene Solomon Jr., age 80. Sunrise December 7, 1939 and Sunset April 1, 2020. Private services Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the SOLOMON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020