Stephens, Thomas
1931 - 2020
Thomas M. Stephens, ED.D., 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Thomas Stephens and Marina (Hanna) Stephens, and is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Evelyn (Kleshock) Stephens. A graduate of Youngstown's East High School, Dr. Stephens earned a bachelor's degree from Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University), a master's degree from Kent State University, and a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. He served briefly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A strong and unwavering advocate for public schools, Dr. Stephens began his career as a classroom teacher in Warren, Ohio. He served in many capacities, including school psychologist, licensed clinical psychologist, Ohio Department of Education director, university professor and associate dean, and upon retirement from the Ohio State University, professor emeritus. He authored 16 textbooks and over 100 related research and professional journal articles. His parents pre-deceased him, as did his sisters Amelia Latessa and Rose Ann Richmond, his brother John J. Stephens and two nephews Dr. John J. Stephens Jr. and Thomas Stephens. In addition to his wife Evelyn, he is survived by their surrogate daughter, Dr. Deborah Telfer; nephews and their spouses, Dr. Edward Latessa (Sally) of Blue Ash, OH, Nicholas Stephens (Lisa) of Bronxville, NY, Lee Richmond of Herndon, VA; and a niece, Denise Dimoff of Youngstown. He also leaves numerous other relatives, colleagues, and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Ohio Health Home Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.