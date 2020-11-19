Surrett, Thomas

1934 - 2020

Thomas E. Surrett, age 86, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away, November 8, 2020. Tom was born July 17, 1934, in Mayhan, West Virginia, to the late Morgan and Welba Surrett. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law James and Reba Surrett, MI, and sister and brother-in-law Irene and Harry Skaggs, WV. Tom will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia (Waggoner) Surrett; daughters, Sandy (Mick) Box, Westerville, Sarah (Tom) McMillen, Westerville; grandchildren, Natalie (Luke) Leffingwell, KY, Brendan Box, Scotland, Jon (Bridget) McMillen, Joyce McMillen, Andrew (Rachel) McMillen; great grandchildren, Briana, Brock, Brayden McMillen, Lillian McMillen, all of Westerville; and many nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from Alderson Broaddus University, in Philippi, WV. Tom was a founding member of the First Baptist Church of Westerville and he was retired from AEP after 32 years of service. Tom was a loving and caring husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend to many. Tom loved caring for and being with his wife, Sylvia, and taking her for long rides in the car. He loved family get-togethers and supporting his grandchildren and attending their activities. Tom taught Sunday school and loved sharing the gospel with others. He enjoyed fishing and growing iris. For over 50 years, Tom enjoyed attending local sporting events and was often spotted at Westerville South High School and Otterbein University cheering on their teams. He was also a dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Due to Covid 19, a private service for immediate family only will be held November 23, 2020, at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Interment will take place at Blendon Central Cemetery. Pastor Danny Lambert will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to: Stow Mission of Central Ohio.



