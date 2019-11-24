|
Tombleson, Thomas
1972 - 2019
Thomas "Tommy" Eldridge Tombleson, Jr, 47, of Etna, passed away surrounded by his family on November 23, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1972 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Thomas, Sr. and Carole Tombleson. Tommy worked in merchant disputes at JP Morgan Chase bank for many years. He loved sports, comic books, superheroes, Star Wars, and playing guitar, all of which he enjoyed doing with his loving wife Heather, and the light of his life, son Xander. He is preceded in death by grandmother Ethel Tombleson. Tommy is survived by wife Heather; son Xander; mother Carole Tombleson; father Thomas Tombleson, Sr; sister Kris Ann (Shawn) Taynor; in-laws Gray & Tracey Carroll; nieces Kylie and Kyra; aunt Anita Tombleson; uncles Sherwin (Dawn Pearson) and Joseph Tombleson; a host of friends. His family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, from 4-5pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his memorial service will follow at 5pm. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
