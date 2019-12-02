|
Craft, Thomas V.
1951 - 2019
Thomas V. Craft, age 68, born on November 19, 1951, passed away on November 28, 2019. Thomas was a very creative man, and passionate for his work in interior design and scrapbooking. He retired as a supervisor in environmental services from The Ohio State University Hospital. He is survived by his siblings, Garry Austin, John Austin, Joseph Austin, Cecelia Jacobs, and Robin Cody; Aunt, Sarah Edgerton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Jeptha Cody and Nina Mae Cody and brothers James Craft and William Cody. Funeral Service will be held at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Saturday, December 7, at 12PM and will be officiated by Pastor Roderick Peeks Jr. from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM. The interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Thomas's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019