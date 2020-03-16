|
Valero, Thomas
63, of Baltimore, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 at 1:59a.m. surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Antonio and Dorothy Valero. Tom proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War and then went on to retire from Dayton Rogers of Ohio. He was an active member of the American Legion #283 where he enjoyed watching OSU football games and hanging out with his fellow veterans. He was a loving, devoted, loyal, and proud Father and Husband who put his family above all else. He was also the proud Grand "Paw" to his Grand dogs, Nugget, Ryder, Ruger, and Remington. He had the biggest personality in every room, never knew a stranger, and impacted the lives of anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Tom will never be forgotten and will be deeply missed by all. Tom is survived by his wife of 37 years, Darlene; daughter, Tracy (Brandon) Hartley; son, Trevor Valero (Kelly Jones); sister, Toni (Hal) Thornton; and brother, Timothy Valero; in-laws, Roger (Beverly) Patton, Susan (Ken) Richardson, Jennifer Eddy, David (Tammy) Patton, James (Amber) Patton, Kevin (Ellen) Patton, Chris (Kelly) Patton; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion #283, 7725 Refugee Rd., Pickerington, Ohio on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Family will receive guests from 12-4pm with a Military Honor Service at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Legion #283 at the memorial service. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020