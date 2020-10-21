1/
Thomas VanKirk
1939 - 2020
Van Kirk, Thomas
1939 - 2020
Thomas Hoover Van Kirk, age 81, of New Albany, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at home and surrounded by his devoted partner in life, Jean Smythe. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary Van Kirk, brother Stewart Van Kirk and aunt Elizabeth Hoover. Survived by his partner, Jean Smythe; daughter, Elizabeth Van Kirk; nephew, Stewart Van Kirk, Jr. (Elena); sister-in-law, Pam Van Kirk; and great-nephew, Jason Van Kirk. Tom was an alum of the Columbus Academy (1957). He attended The Ohio University and graduated from Franklin University. He served in the Air Force and became an avionics staff officer in the National Guard Bureau, where he rose to the rank of captain. Tom became a counselor helping those in drug and alcohol recovery programs and was personally active for 35 years in the recovery community, where he served as an Area Archivist. Visitation is from 1-2PM on Sunday, October 25 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A memorial service will follow at 2PM. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
