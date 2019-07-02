|
Curry, Thomas W.
Thomas W. Curry, CLU, ChFC, age 80, of Columbus, OH, passed Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO to the late James and Lillian Curry, Tom was a graduate of DeAndreis High School, Class of 1956 and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Tom was devoted and ardent fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was President of Curry & Company Insurance and a life-long member of the Million Dollar Round Table. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother James Curry and his twin sisters Patricia Norvell and Susan Butler. Tom is survived by his loving family: his beloved wife of 56 years, Marilyn Curry; his children, Michael (Claudia) Curry, Maureen (John) Bryan and Sean (Melissa) Curry; his grandchildren, Zachary Curry, Lee Bryan, Paige (Ben) Crooks, Jessica (Jim) Bishop and Cory (Michelle) Garlough; his two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Pearl Crooks; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom's family extends a special thank you to the staff of Darby Glenn Care Center and Bella Care Hospice. Special thanks, as well, to Tom's Buckeye buddy and business partner Lee (Vicky) Pickering. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, www.midohiofoodbank.org or Bella Care Hospice, www.bellacarehospice.net. Private services were held for the family with burial at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722 assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences or messages to Tom's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019