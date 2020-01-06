The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
333 S. Drexel Ave.
Bexley, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
in the memorial garden at St. Alban's
Thomas W. Tappan


1945 - 2020
Thomas W. Tappan Obituary
Tappan, Thomas W.
1945 - 2020
Thomas W. Tappan, of Bexley, died on January 6, 2020 after a long stuggle with Alzheimer's Disease. A former Presbyterian minister and longtime faculty member at Columbus School for Girls, he spent his life teaching. Tom is survived by his wife of fifty years, Lynne Tappan (nee Chesney); his children, Andrew (Kate Daley) Tappan of Columbus, Jonathan (Clay) Tappan of Boston, MA, Sarah (Ryan) Luckin of Seattle, WA; and 5 grandchildren, William, Samuel, Aidan, Henry and Emily. Tom grew up in Tucson, AZ. He attended Northwestern University, University of Arizona, McCormick Seminary, and Harvard Divinity School. He was a pastor in Framingham, MA, Cincinnati, OH and of Delaware First Presbyterian Church. He played the clarinet, worked as a ranch hand and marched with Dr. King. He loved to fly fish, camp, build boats, program computers, brew beer and read voluminously. Services will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10am at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley, OH 43209 with interment in the memorial garden at St. Alban's immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Social Concerns Fund at St. Alban's or to the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio, 118 S. Yale Ave., Columbus, OH 43222, where Tom was a longtime volunteer. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
