Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Thomas Williams

Thomas Williams Obituary
Williams, Thomas
With broken hearts, we announce that Tom Williams passed away, February 21, 2019. He was born February 9, 1950 in Columbus, OH to Joanna Williams (Bartholomew) and the late Billy Williams. Tom is survived by his wife, Jennifer Williams;, Corey and Amy Hoffmannbeck; brother, David Williams; and sisters, Nancy DiMaccio and JoEllen Lewis; and the best extended family anyone could ever have in their life. He will be deeply missed by our family, friends and associates who walked his life's journey with him. He taught each of us how to face life's challenges with dignity and make the most of each day. Calling hours will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH. on Friday, March 1, 5-8 p.m. His "Celebration of Life and Legacy" will be held at Worthington Presbyterian Church, Worthington, OH. on Saturday, March 2 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable gifts to support the cardiovascular research efforts of Dr. Subha Raman. Checks made payable to OSU Foundation may be mailed to PO Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112 or friends may make gifts online at http://go.osu.edu/312965. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
