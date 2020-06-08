Williams, Thomas
Thomas J. Williams, 93 of Westerville, OH, passed away on June 07, 2020. Thomas was born in Boston, MA on December 15, 1926 and is preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. Williams and Anna (Bombard) Williams. Graduate of St. Clement High School in West Somerville, MA is 1944. Thomas went on to Dartmouth College, class of 1947, with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. He was a WWII veteran, USNR, and resigned as LTjg at 40 years of age. Preceded in death by his first wife Mae B. (Doak) Williams of 36 years. They were married in 1950 in Toledo, OH. They are survived by their seven children: Thomas S. Williams (Cathy-deceased), Sherrill Cumming (David), Lynne Mans (Tony), Maureen Meyer (Joe), Michael J. Williams (Stephanie), Kevin T. Williams (Vicki), and Mary Held (Matt). He has 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thomas was married to his second wife, Janice (Mott) Williams in April 1995 in Columbus, OH. After 17 years of marriage she passed away in 2012. Thomas is also survived by his brother, Arthur G. Williams and his sister-in-law Barbara Williams. His career spanned over 55 years in industry, in private business, as a business owner, and as a management consultant. Thomas worked in public service for the state of Ohio, in senior positions within the office of Budget and Management. He also served as the administrator for the village of Obetz (OH). In addition, he served, for 11 years as a trustee of the London (OH) Public Library. Thomas was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Chapter of the Dominican Laity (3rd Order). He was elected prior (president) for 6 years and he served as president of the region for 6 years. He was also a member of the St. Josephs Provintial Council for the 3rd Order. Lastly, he was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of 1st Vincent dePaul Society. While he belonged to the parishes of St. Anthony Catholic Church (Columbus, OH) and St. Patrick Catholic Church (London, OH), he had ministries to the sick in private homes, hospitals, and nursing homes. He also had a prison ministry. In 2007, Thomas was elected a member of the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230 Rosary will be said at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be said at 11:00 am at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd., Columbus, OH 43230 on June 11, 2020. Father Ted Sill will officiate. Interment will follow immediately at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH 43137. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, 197 E. Gay St., Columbus, OH 43215. Note: due to the Corona Virus, masks must be worn at all times at both the viewing and the mass. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
To view a live stream of the funeral, please go to stmatthew.net, click on "Live Streams" and a "Youtube" link will be available to view the Funeral Mass. The link will not be available until 10:45am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.