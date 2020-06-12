Williams, Thomas
1942 - 2020
Thomas Williams, age 78, passed away June 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Thomas will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in St. Joseph Cemetery. To read his full obituary, send flowers, and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Thomas's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.