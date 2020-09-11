1/
Thomas Williams
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
On September 8, 2020, following a courageous battle with Huntington's disease, Tom passed away peacefully at his Westerville home where he lived for 25 years among caring neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary L. and Edward Williams and is survived by his wife, Pat; and two fur babies, Mac and Ollie. Tom graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School and attended Ohio State University. He was a valued employee of Columbus Motor Car and worked for the Cole family for many years. Tom loved boating on Lake Erie with a close group of friends. His second love was definitely classic cars and he enjoyed attending car shows where he won numerous awards. Tom was also a huge Buckeye fan. Throughout his illness, Tom was well cared for by his loving wife Pat and later by Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society Central Ohio Chapter (https://centralohio.hdsa.org) in memory of Tom Williams. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
