Wolfe, Thomas
1961 - 2020
Thomas Hatfield Wolfe, 59, died at the home of his daughter Alannah, on April 13, 2020. He was born March 16, 1961 to John and Loretta Wolfe of Gahanna, OH. A 1979 graduate of Gahanna-Lincoln High School, Thom enlisted and served 16 years in the USAF. He was assigned to K I Sawyer AFB (SAC), Marquette, MI as Staff Sgt. /Crew Chief for B52 and C130 planes where he served for 10 years. After discharge, he was employed by Gawl/Lash Motors, Johnstown, OH and 15 years with Nelson Frame & Axel (Mark Linton). Preceded in death by grandparents, The Rev William F. and Elizabeth Wolfe, of Gahanna, Ted and Mildred Hatfield of Circleville; Uncle H. Bruce Hatfield of Canal Winchester. He is survived by his daughters, Stacie R. Wolfe (Tom Kirchenberg), Allanah J. Thomas (Andrew), Cassandra L. Love (Bryce); brother Vic Wolfe (Becky); sister Jonetta L. Waalkens (Tom), extended family of Hatfield, Dickendesher, Krumm, Prushing, Smith and Wolfe. He will be missed by his constant companion Dixie.
Private Inurnment at Peace Lutheran Columbarium, Gahanna, OH. A memorial service will be held this fall when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to OSU/James Cancer Hospital, Head & Neck Cancer Fund #313815, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221 or Honor Flight, PO Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. The family would like to sincerely thank Drs. Kang, Gamez, Bhateja and their staff for their skill, care and compassion while caring for Thom as well as the loving care of Nurse Anna, of Hospice of Central Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com for service updates. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020