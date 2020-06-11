Thomas Wright
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright, Thomas
1935 - 2020
Thomas Wright, age 84. Sunrise September 30, 1935 and Sunset June 8, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the Wright Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved