Wright, Thomas
1935 - 2020
Thomas Wright, age 84. Sunrise September 30, 1935 and Sunset June 8, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the Wright Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.