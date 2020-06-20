Yates, Thomas
1947 - 2020
Thomas Brooks Yates, age 72. Sunrise August 9, 1947 and Sunset June 15, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Memorial Service 11AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Inurnment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The YATES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.