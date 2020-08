Zielinski, Thomas1957 - 2020Thomas Zielinski, 62, of Columbus, passed away on August 17, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12PM at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. To view Thomas's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com