Thurman Cunningham
1944 - 2020
Thurman Cunningham, age 76. Sunrise March 21, 1944 and Sunset October 1, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at New Tabernacle Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1548 Wentworth Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The CUNNINGHAM Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Tabernacle Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
OCT
16
Funeral
12:00 PM
New Tabernacle Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
